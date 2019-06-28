GALVESTON
Authorities on Friday identified a man who was found dead in the water at the San Luis Pass on Thursday.
Donald McEachern, 58, of Kingwood, was found dead about 10 feet from shore about 2 p.m. on Thursday. He was identified by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
McEachern is believed to have drowned while fishing in the water at the pass, although the medical examiner's office said an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
McEachern is the second person to drown at the pass this year. The area is considered one of the most dangerous spots around Galveston Island because of its swift currents and sudden drop-offs.
— John Wayne Ferguson
