Veterans across Galveston County were honored Sunday during Veterans Day ceremonies from League City to Galveston. In Texas City, more than 200 people filled the Doyle Convention Center for the Rotary Club of Texas City’s annual Veterans Day Salute. Veterans from World War II through the more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were recognized for their service.
— Jennifer Reynolds
