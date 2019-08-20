DICKINSON
Two years after it was submerged by Hurricane Harvey’s floods, the pedestrian bridge at Paul Hopkins Park is in line to be replaced.
The county hopes that the work can be done by Christmas.
The bridge over Dickinson Bayou was closed in September 2018 because of safety concerns. Engineers hired by the county said supports on the bridge had split, and it could only hold about 25 percent of the weight it was originally designed for.
Commissioners at the time decided to ask for federal help to replace the bridge. Last month, FEMA awarded the county a project worksheet for the bridge project.
The 35-year-old pedestrian bridge was submerged during Hurricane Harvey, which caused widespread flooding in Dickinson and other parts of Galveston County in August 2017.
The county hopes to award a contract to construct the bridge at the county commissioners court meeting Monday, said Julie Diaz, Galveston County’s director of parks and cultural services.
The FEMA grant is expected to provide $280,000 for the bridge project, according to documents provided by the county.
The chosen contractor will be charged with demolishing the existing wooden bridge and replacing it with a new steel-span bridge, Diaz said.
“There won’t be any piers or beams in the water, it will span from east to west,” Diaz said.
The metal bridge will need less maintenance than the wooden bridge, she said.
The contractor will also be faced with a tight deadline.
The county hopes to have the new footbridge constructed in time for the Dickinson Festival of Lights, the winter holiday event that’s held annually in the park and draws tens of thousands of people to the city each year.
Without a working bridge, the festival cannot use about half of the park for its event, Diaz said.
“We do know that we need the bridge open and operational for the Dickinson Festival of Lights,” Diaz said. “We’re being very aggressive with the timeline.”
