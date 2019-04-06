The Galveston Chapter of the NAACP will have its annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Luncheon at noon May 4 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Adrienne Bell, a former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, will be the keynote speaker. Honorees include Police Chief Vernon Hale, Michael Merritte, Councilman Craig Brown, Dominic Etienne, Makia Golliday, and the Galveston LULAC Council No. 151.
"Building Coalitions for Positive Change," is the theme.
Tickets are $40 a person and can be purchased from any member or by calling Mark Patrick, president at 409-771-1091.
— Angela Wilson
