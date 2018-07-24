The FBI is warning the public about a phone scam that fraudulently displays the FBI’s or U.S. Marshals’ real telephone numbers on caller ID.
The scam involves people claiming to be FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials, attempting to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.
The scammers tell the victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to supposedly satisfy the fine.
Neither the FBI, nor any local, state, or federal law enforcement agency, call or email to demand money, payment, or to threaten people with arrest.
The FBI strongly encourages anyone contacted by a caller claiming to be with the FBI to verify the information with the bureau’s closest field office. The main telephone number for the FBI Houston Field Office is 713-693-5000. Contact information for other field offices can be found at www.fbi.gov.
Victims can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.
