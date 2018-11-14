GALVESTON
Park Board trustees said Tuesday they were frustrated they hadn’t been privy to a draft version of a document that attempts to clarify the relationship between the board and the city.
The document, which lays out terms of a proposed interlocal agreement, is a culmination of a year-long and, in some camps, controversial city effort to review property and assets the park board manages.
Park board staff members who have seen the draft document call it overreaching and said they fear the asset review is a polite characterization of city plans to take over the organization, which oversees tourism initiatives and operates separately from the city. The city, in turn, has said the asset review is about efficiencies and ensuring public assets are managed well.
During a regular meeting Tuesday, trustees said they were frustrated that content of the draft document had been shared with The Daily News for an Oct. 31 article. The Daily News did not obtain copies of the document, only confirmation of its existence and some aspects of the agreement.
“The fact that this interlocal agreement was discussed by people in the city, in the media, was a political posturing that set the attitude,” trustee Victor Viser said.
Until Tuesday, park board staff members were under the impression they couldn’t share a draft document with trustees because it was still a draft, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“My understanding was we had been asked not to share the document,” Priest said.
District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, who also sits on the park board, said the city never said park board staff couldn’t share the documents with trustees.
“There’s so much misunderstanding on this,” Brown said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell, in a separate interview Wednesday, also said the city never made such a request.
Now, park board staff intends to share the document with the trustees, park board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
Park board trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to have the board’s finance committee review the draft before the next discussion between the city and park board staff.
Such guidance from the park board is essential for staff to make negotiations reflecting board members’ wishes, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“How do we go into negotiations without that guidance, especially since these are structural issues?” de Schaun said.
City officials contend the document is an attempt to consolidate language in several existing agreements.
The city wants to provide a more transparent look at park board-managed assets, Maxwell said.
“I do know we have some concerns about the maintenance and care of the assets,” Maxwell said.
The park board doesn’t see the asset review in such benign terms, arguing the draft in its current form oversteps the bounds of the governmental entity.
“In our view, the document was overreaching,” Priest said.
The document would formalize the relationship between the two entities and set new controls and performance standards for the park board, city officials said in the Oct. 31 article.
Maxwell also said the draft proposes city council approve park board expenditures of more than $10,000, he said. The agreement would give council oversight of the board’s spending decisions, he said.
The park board staff doesn’t need city oversight because those expenditures already are subject to approval by the trustees, de Schaun said.
“We are following the same state-mandated procurement, budgeting and decision-making processes that the city is,” de Schaun said.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough on Wednesday said city staff had sent a copy of the draft document to Galveston City Council members upon request of a member.
Negotiations for this type of agreement typically start with staff, instead of the board or city council, he said.
“Usually staff negotiates all that stuff and we get the second or third version after we get a lot of the detail worked out,” Yarbrough said.
The confusion over the draft agreement is another example of continued miscommunication between the park board and the city council, trustees said.
“We need to be able to look at somebody across the table and have the conversations,” Secretary Maureen Patton said. “I don’t think that that connection is being utilized.”
The park board needs more time with the city council to discuss issues of tourism and beach maintenance, de Schaun said.
“By the time that we get through presenting what we know in order to get feedback on what we know, then the time has run out,” de Schaun said.
Trustee Jason Worthen agreed there needed to be more dialogue between the city and board.
“Unfortunately, there’s already been a tone set to this,” Worthen said.
Both Yarbrough and Maxwell said the asset review process is not unique to the park board, but also will apply to the Port of Galveston, among other entities.
“Let’s be more efficient in the way we administer our overhead instead of triplicating everything,” Yarbrough said.
The park board is funded primarily through hotel occupancy taxes and revenue from beach parking and access fees, and promotes island tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.