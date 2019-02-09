GALVESTON
A major project that’s expected to begin this fall will replace aging asphalt and improve drainage on Broadway.
During the project, estimated at $9 million, crews will mill down the road from 59th Street to Seawall Boulevard and apply fresh asphalt, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said.
The mill and overlay work will lower the road by 4 inches, Perez said.
It’s expected to take eight months, with an estimated May or June 2020 completion date, he said.
“We will not be able to lay asphalt until March,” Perez said. “It will take three months for asphalt, striping and signage.”
The project marks the first time since 2010 this section of Broadway will undergo such significant work, though the state department has continued to make repairs, Perez said.
In addition to laying 3.8 miles of new roadway, the project seeks to solve some drainage issues in the area.
The city’s not paying anything for the new asphalt but will foot the $187,600 bill for a drainage study, city Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
The state transportation department didn’t originally plan to include significant drainage work, but agreed to include it if the city paid for the necessary study, Cook said.
The drainage system under Broadway consists of shallow box culverts, many of which have collapsed and need to be upgraded, Cook said.
“They’re just not working,” Cook said.
Part of the drainage trouble is because the roadway has gotten thick, Cook said.
“In the past, I don’t think there has been any milling work, it’s just overlay over overlay,” Cook said.
Shaving Broadway down by 4 inches should help drain water to the island’s bay side, Cook said.
“Especially now, during a lot of major rain events that we had in the last couple years it really just acted as a dam where it was pooling water on the south side of Broadway,” Cook said.
The project will replace 16 old drainage blocks with new culverts, according to project documents.
The city’s $187,600 cost also includes some study and design work for a drainage crossing at 48th Street, according to project documents.
The drainage work on Broadway comes as the city’s placing more emphasis on updating Galveston’s aging drainage infrastructure, Cook said.
Last year was the fourth in a row that Galveston was wetter than normal, according to National Weather Service data.
Weather monitors recorded 61.2 inches of rain in 2018, 10 inches more than the 30-year average of 50.76 inches, according to national service data.
Federal money will pay for 80 percent of the Broadway project, and another 20 percent will come from a state fund that’s used for preventative maintenance, Perez said.
