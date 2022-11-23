GALVESTON
The family of a San Leon woman shot to death two years ago is unhappy with the prison term set for the man convicted of murdering her.
Anthony Castellanos, 23, of San Leon, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend, Megan Ficklen, 21, on Nov. 28, 2020.
Ficklen’s family said the sentence, which was part of a plea agreement, was not enough.
“He should have been given a much tougher sentence and never be able to be released,” Ficklen’s stepmother, Carla Hewitt-Ficklen, said. “He should not have been out of jail at the time to commit the crime in the first place.”
Castellanos had been paroled in Sept. 24, 2020, just six months into a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. He, like many offenders considered to pose little risk to the public, had been released because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was released with an ankle monitor, which he was wearing when Ficklen was shot to death.
He was arrested in Houston the day after the murder without the ankle monitor.
Castellanos and the victim’s relatives made statements during proceedings Wednesday.
“Words will never be enough to ease your pain and loss,” Castellanos said. “I robbed the world of Megan. I pray that God eases your pain and grief. I had no right to do what I did and I pray to God that you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”
Ficklen’s cousin then took the stand to give her victim impact statement.
“There are no winners in this case,” Deanna Hearn said. “Nobody should die the way that she did. Her kids miss her so much. She loved people and animals. I pray that you will never be able to do this again. I am working on forgiveness, but I am not there yet.”
Castellanos had also been convicted on a count of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance on April 20, 2017 and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released on June 12, 2018.
Ficklen and Castellanos had previously dated and had a child, but were separated at the time of the crime.
“She had left him and moved on to somebody else and he didn’t like that,” Hewitt-Ficklen said. “On the night before she was killed, he invited her to a party. She dropped off her kids and that was the last time we saw her.”
During the party, which was held at Castellanos’ home in the 300 block of Seventh Street in San Leon, a friend of Castellanos attacked Ficklen, her family said. The invitation to the party was an orchestrated trap for Castellanos to kill her, they said. The family also asserts there were witnesses at the party who saw the crime occur.
Ficklen was shot multiple times before 7 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020, and was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where she died later that afternoon.
Castellanos was tried in the 212th District Court with Judge Patricia Grady presiding. Assistant District Attorneys Whitney Rasberry and Angelo Kao prosecuted the case. Castellanos was defended by Winston Cochran and Tot Le.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.