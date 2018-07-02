Rainy weather is expected to come to Galveston County on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, potentially putting some local fireworks shows at risk for cancellation.
Local officials say they’re reviewing back-up plans just in case.
Events planned for the Fourth of July likely will be unaffected by the rain, but many cities in the county are scheduled to begin festivities before then, said Don Oettinger, a meteorologists for the National Weather Service in League City.
League City’s annual firework show is scheduled to begin 9 p.m. tonight.
On Monday afternoon, the weather service was predicting persistent precipitation would occur in the League City area at the time of the fireworks, Oettinger said.
“There’s a good chance it will be raining,” he said.
The city will determine this afternoon whether to cancel its shows, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said. If the shows are rained out, the city will put on a fireworks display on Labor Day instead.
Other League City events planned for the actual Fourth of July won’t be canceled because they’re being held in covered areas at city parks, she said.
The rain is supposed to clear out of the county by Wednesday afternoon, providing clear skies for the evening of the Fourth, Oettinger said.
In Galveston, the Park Board of Trustees will by this evening make the call to continue or postpone Wednesday evening’s fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico, board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
Officials from Santa Fe said they were aware of the possibility of thunderstorms, but did not plan to call off the parade unless there was a threat of lightning.
Texas City and Dickinson also have parades and outdoor events planned for the morning of the Fourth. They did not respond to requests for comments about weather plans on Monday.
Reporter John Wayne Ferguson contributed to this article.
