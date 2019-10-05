Michael Shriner, vice president of business operations and facilities at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, talks about the changes to the first floor of the Custom House after it was damaged by Hurricane Ike in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Michael Shriner, vice president of business operations and facilities at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, left, and Jeff Sjostrom, president of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership, talk outside the Custom House in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Galveston will soon see evidence of a new emerging technology business incubator in the old Customs House building on Strand Street, thanks to a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and $500,000 in matching funds from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The grant, made to the medical branch’s Center for Business Technology and Development, will enable a centralized hub for business, technology and medical care in the Customs House, 1700 Strand, fulfilling a mission of the institution as well as the dream of a local partner, the Galveston Economic Development Partnership and its president, Jeff Sjostrom.
