A tariff on Canadian softwood lumber, such as pine, spruce and fir, is pushing construction costs in Galveston County to all-time highs and harming local lumber yards who struggle to price wood for projects amid a changing market.
The higher construction costs already have hit prospective home buyers because developers must pass along their expenses, contractors said.
And some developers are searching for ways to cut construction costs to stay competitive by either building fewer homes or changing designs, they said. It’s more difficult to put affordable houses on the market when it’s expensive to build them, developers said.
At least one economist said the tariff hasn’t reduced U.S. reliance on foreign lumber, as supporters of the tariff had argued.
“I understand why the tariffs were put there,” said Al Fichera, of Fichera Builders Inc., in Galveston. “The tariffs were put there to keep things in America, but businesses in America are taking advantage of them. The victim is the buyer.”
TRUMP’S DECISION
The Trump administration in April 2017 proposed a tariff on Canadian lumber companies ranging from 3 percent to 24 percent, depending on the company. The average import duty was about 20 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Despite a series of lumber negotiations between the countries, the commerce department has repeatedly upheld the decision to impose the duty.
The Canadian government is challenging the lumber tariff and others imposed by the United States in a petition to the World Trade Organization. The Trump administration levied tariffs on steel and aluminum. Canada and Mexico were initially excluded from the steel and aluminum duty.
But the expiration date ran out June 1 and the administration allowed the tariffs to be placed on Canada and Mexico, which some economists argued could raise the cost of products made with aluminum and steel, including canned goods, in the United States.
Canada has also this month announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods set to go into place July 1 and continue until the United States lifts its tariffs on the country.
Trump and the commerce department, which issued the lumber tariff, had argued Canada was unfairly pricing its lumber by using government subsidies. The World Trade Organization has rejected that claim before.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES?
The decision has drawn the ire of many consumer and contractor groups who argue the tariffs only benefit domestic lumber producers at the expense of American consumers.
When the tariffs were imposed, American producers significantly hiked lumber prices, Fichera said. With the tariffs increased on Canadian products, American producers were able to sharply raise their prices but stay cheaper than Canadian companies, he said.
“I understand everyone is in business to make money, but the victim is the person that needs the product and everybody needs the product,” Fichera said.
American production also has stayed fairly steady under the tariffs instead of increasing, said David Logan, director of tax and trade policy at the National Association of Home Builders.
HOME PRICES ON THE RISE
Before the tariffs, the United States imported about a third of its lumber supply, Logan said. Nearly 95 percent of imported lumber came from Canada before the tariffs, he said. Now, the United States still is importing about a third of its lumber from foreign countries, mostly from Europe, Logan said.
Prices for lumber have risen about 40 percent in the past year, Logan said. Because lumber is the primary building material in home construction, those increases have on average made building a home about $9,000 more expensive per property, Logan said.
“In discussions with builders, they generally begin by eating the costs, but most home builders are pretty small businesses actually and they operate already at low profit margins so the results have been either they have to build fewer homes or pass on costs,” Logan said.
“But homes have appreciated so much in the past year anyway it already takes a lot to be able to purchase a home for the typical American, so it’s really difficult to pass on those costs.”
PASSING ON THE COSTS
That situation has played out in Galveston County, which had been experiencing a housing boom.
In May, the developers of Hidden Lakes subdivision in League City were forced to increase the base price of their 15 home design plans by $2,000 across the board because of lumber costs, said Andria Gongre, sales counselor at Coventry Homes-Hidden Lakes.
“We try to put it off as long as we can and try to keep pricing down,” Gongre said. “But with interest rates going up, it’s hard for us to raise pricing, but we have to.”
In response, Gongre said the company was working to develop home plans that might be less expensive per square foot to build by making them smaller or adjusting the offerings, she said.
Fichera, who primarily works in Galveston, agreed that developers were having to respond to the building cost increases.
“It’s driving construction costs well over $250 per square foot,” he said. “I’ve had at least a 20 percent increase in my costs and that’s being conservative.”
LUMBER YARDS LAMENT
Contractors and new construction home buyers aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch. Lumber yards in the county have struggled to price products with the rapidly changing market and it’s been cutting into already small profit margins, said Michelle Lyle, co-owner of Bohn’s Building Materials in Texas City.
The family owned company buys lumber and other building materials from domestic and foreign suppliers, Lyle said.
“If I give you a bid and you start that project, I try to hold my prices for that entire project,” Lyle said. “But sometimes it’s just impossible to do that when prices are jumping up. Every time I order a truckload, my price changes.”
It’s common to see construction materials get more expensive in the summer, Lyle said. But over the past year, those prices have been remarkably high and even on products that have usually been more consistently priced, such as doors, she said.
The changes might be generating profits for major lumber producers, but it makes it harder for lumber yards and contractors, Lyle said.
“It’s a little harder to get the American Dream these days,” Fichera said. “It’s way more expensive.”
