A plan to renovate Galveston’s city hall using hotel occupancy tax money set aside for tourism purposes is drawing objections from Galveston’s hoteliers.
Although the renovations are years away, the objections were already loud enough for a meeting to be convened Thursday between Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, city council members, city management and the leadership of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
At issue is the city’s long-term plans for renovating its 103-year-old city hall and how it plans to pay for those.
The renovations aren’t scheduled to begin for years, and will only come after completion of the city’s new central fire station on 26th Street, and the demolition of the annex building that was added to the city hall building in the 1960s.
After the demolition is complete, the city plans to renovate parts of city hall, Yarbrough said Friday. Some of the renovations will be necessary to bring the building into compliance with safety and accessibility standards, he said.
The city also has plans to construct a small event area outside the building as well as museum or art gallery inside as part of the renovations, Yarbrough said.
To help pay for that part of the renovation, the city council has for the past two years set aside money from the city’s convention center surplus fund and earmarked it for the renovations, Yarbrough said.
“I don’t expect the museum to attract record tourist numbers, but I do think the museum will be a nice addition to the galleries and the things that we have in our downtown area,” he said.
The surplus fund, also known as the trickle-down fund, is derived from the hotel occupancy taxes collected in the city. A portion of the hotel tax is used to pay for maintenance and operations at the Galveston Island Convention Center. What’s left unspent from that fund after the expenses is sent to the surplus fund.
Like hotel taxes, the surplus fund is supposed to be used only on things that promote tourism and hotel activity, according to state law. Among the allowed uses is spending for historical restoration and preservation.
Under state rules, surplus funds must also be used on things that attract overnight visitors to the city. That requirement is what drew skepticism from hoteliers, who questioned whether city hall would ever draw people in as a tourism attraction.
“The Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association did question the proposed use of HOT for city hall renovations,” said Steve Cunningham, the chairman of the association.
District 3 Councilman Craig Brown organized Thursday’s meeting. Cunningham said the meeting resulted in a good discussion and that the lodging association now plans to meet with the city quarterly to discuss proposed uses of hotel occupancy taxes.
“We hope to have more input on the use of HOT as we move forward,” Cunningham said.
Brown on Friday said the meeting resulted in an agreement not to earmark any more surplus funds for the renovation in future city budgets.
“This may not continue past this year,” Brown said.
The city budgeted $500,000 for the city hall remodeling over the last two budget cycles. Yarbrough said the total renovation of the city hall could cost as much as $8 million.
The earmark in the current budget represents about 13 percent of the $3.8 million that is planned to be spent out of the surplus fund.
Both Yarbrough and Cunningham said there is no real authority that polices how hotel occupancy taxes are spent.
The hotel and lodging association does monitor the spending, and during city council elections asks candidates to pledge to spend the funds in accordance with state law.
Hoteliers have a stake in how the money is spent because they collect the tax, which adds to the cost they charge their customers.
If put to a test, Yarbrough said he felt that spending the surplus funds was justifiable and in line with state law.
“The city wouldn’t do anything that we didn’t think was permissible or legal,” he said.
The city council has tested the limits on how it could spend the trickle down fund in the past. In 2011, then-attorney general Greg Abbott issued an opinion that the city could not use the funds for general city purposes.
“The revenue from the tax shall be expended in a manner directly enhancing and promoting tourism and the convention and hotel industry,” Abbott wrote.
The council this year approved a budget that spends $1.3 million from the surplus fund on its trolley system, which services tourism-related areas. The council budgeted $491,000 for police on Seawall Boulevard, and another $300,000 to pay the Galveston Park Board of Trustees to clear garbage cans on the island’s West End beaches.
In 2015, the council used the surplus fund to pay for the replanting of 300 trees along Broadway.
