The family of a 22-year-old killed in a 2017 accident is suing two area bars, asserting they over-served the man charged with intoxicated manslaughter.
Houston-based attorney Robert Swofford filed the lawsuit March 21 on behalf of David and Emily Wrinkle, parents of Carson Wrinkle, in the 56th District Court against Carlos Sanchez, Bar Louie, BL Restaurant Operations LLC, BL Restaurant Franchises LLC, BL Restaurant Holding LLC, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bloomin’ Brands, Bloomin’ Brands doing business as Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Osi Restaurant Partners LLC, Broadstone BB Portfolio LLC and Cigi Beverages of Texas LLC, court records show.
Sanchez, 39, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle in connection to the death of Carson Wrinkle, 22, court records show. Wrinkle, of Tiki Island, died at the scene of the crash after both vehicles rolled over on Interstate 45 near the FM 518 exit in the southbound lanes, police said at the time.
Before the accident, Sanchez drank for more than six hours the day of the crash at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Webster, the lawsuit asserts.
After leaving that restaurant about 10:30 p.m., Sanchez drove to Bar Louie at Baybrook Mall to meet with a group of people and drank more until about 1:25 a.m. Dec. 2, the lawsuit asserts.
“Approximately 10 minutes later, while driving southbound on I-45 at a high rate of speed, Mr. Sanchez failed to maintain a single lane and struck the concrete median,” the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit does not say exactly how much it seeks in damages, other than to say it far exceeds the minimal jurisdictional limits of the court.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
LANDFILL DISPUTE
An attorney for a Galveston County Landfill near Santa Fe is suing a Beaumont-based waste company, seeking less than $100,000 for delinquent payments.
Houston-based attorney Steven Hudgins filed the lawsuit on behalf of Galveston County Landfill TX LP against Impact Waste LLC on March 20 in the 405th District Court, asserting the waste company has not paid more than $27,000 for disposal services.
The two groups reached an agreement in March 2017 in which Impact Waste would dispose of garbage at the landfill in Alta Loma and would pay all applicable fees, the lawsuit asserts.
But in December 2018, officials with the landfill had to inform the Beaumont company that it was $27,000 past due, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, the lawsuit asserts.
SLIP AND FALL
A Crosby woman is suing a Kemah seafood joint, seeking more than $1 million for a slip-and-fall at the business in February 2018.
Houston attorney Todd Riff filed the lawsuit against Cass Cajun Restaurant LLC doing business as Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack on March 19 in the 212th District Court on behalf of Sheryl Lynn Newberry, asserting the Crosby resident suffered serious injuries after falling at the restaurant.
Newberry was entering the women’s’ restroom when her feet slipped out from under her and she fell backward, hitting the back of her head and back, the lawsuit asserts.
“When Sheryl Lynn sat up, she saw water, grease and food waste that had apparently been pushed from the hallway and had been left on the bathroom floor,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.