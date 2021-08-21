Kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddlers of all skill levels took to the waters of Clear Creek at Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside on Saturday to take part in League City's annual Clear Creek Paddle Race.
The event, which featured both recreational and competitive divisions, offered a chance for participants and spectators alike to get outdoors and enjoy the perfect late-summer weather.
