A bill filed Wednesday in the Texas House of Representatives proposes Texas school districts be held to a higher standard for school security or face a takeover by the state.
State Rep. Greg Bonnen, a Republican from Friendswood, filed the new school safety legislation.
Bonnen’s district includes Santa Fe, where 10 people were killed and at least 13 others injured during a school shooting at the city’s high school on May 18.
The bill, House Bill 17, calls for Texas schools to meet a minimum standard when creating campus safety plans.
One of the standards of that plan would be a requirement that all district employees, including substitute teachers, are trained to respond to an emergency, and that all Texas classrooms have working telephones that can be used to contact emergency services.
After the Santa Fe shootings, some victims, including a substitute teacher who survived being shot in a high school hallway, have said that more emergency training was needed for all school employees.
Santa Fe resident Flo Rice also said phones inside classrooms were inoperable on the day of the shooting and that substitutes like her were not given keys that would allow them to lock doors during a shooting.
Bonnen’s bill would require school districts to have a policy that gives substitute teachers the “materials necessary” to respond to an emergency.
It also would require schools to have a clear plan on how to communicate with parents and guardians during an emergency, and to have “lockdown, lockout, shelter-in-place and evacuation drills.”
If a school district fails to create an emergency plan that meets the new standards, a district could be placed under state control, according to the bill. The rules are similar to those relating to a school district’s failure to meet state testing accountability standards.
“Students and parents expect their schools to be a safe and secure environment,” Bonnen said. “This legislation and associated funding will provide each campus with the direction and resources they need to establish and maintain that environment.”
A second bill filed by Bonnen proposes that the state create a “school safety allotment” that provides at least $50 per student to school districts for security related expenses, including installing physical barriers, buying security cameras or hiring new police officers, security guards or school marshals.
The Santa Fe Independent School District spent about $2 million on security upgrades after the school shooting, but district officials have said the spending is unsustainable and that it would need state aid to maintain some of the upgrades.
Coincidentally, the bills were filed on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting where 17 people were killed inside a high school.
Since the Florida shooting, that state has changed its law to increase funding for campus security updates, to create in-school teams that identify students that might pose a threat to schools and for schools to conduct active shooter emergency drills.
