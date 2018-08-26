LEAGUE CITY
Joseph Hans was at home in the Westover Park subdivision during Hurricane Harvey when two retention ponds in the neighboring Westwood development overflowed and sent water pouring across Maple Leaf Drive, he said.
The water eventually invaded several houses in the neighborhood, said Diane Turski, another resident of the subdivision.
More than a year after Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of Galveston County, the two now join a group of residents in the subdivision asking questions about what happened and what the city can do to alleviate flooding as development comes to the southwestern part of the city.
“Ideally, we’d like to get an engineering study that would show that overflow from that development won’t affect Westover Park during a 500-year event,” Turski said.
A 100-year storm has a 1 percent probability of happening in any given year, while a 1,000-year storm has a 0.1 percent probability of happening in a given year, officials with the National Weather Service in League City said.
Meanwhile, city officials argue they don’t have documented proof that homes actually flooded in the subdivision and that the development must include plans to detain a 100-year flood, according to a letter provided to The Daily News.
The developer of Westwood could not be reached for comment by deadline Friday.
Both Westwood and Westover Park are developments in the southwestern part of League City, just north of a large swath of undeveloped land.
“Those developments would be built to new regulations,” said George Turski, Diane Turski’s husband.
“We’re worried it will all drain more quickly onto Westover Park,” he said.
After Hurricane Harvey, some residents in the subdivision formed a group to contact the city about preventing future flooding, but the city hasn’t given clear answers, Diane Turski said.
“I don’t believe I have a record of a home flooding in Westover during Harvey,” City Engineer Christopher Sims said to the group in an Aug. 21 letter.
League City requires developments to detain a 100-year storm, but Harvey was much more severe, Sims said.
“I don’t believe we will ever be able to prevent flooding in these types of situations,” Sims said.
The Westwood development includes plans to build two more retention ponds in addition to the two already in existence, but that won’t be enough, Diane Turski said.
The development still has about five sections until it’s complete, and will continue to add retention ponds or modify existing ponds when each of those are finished, Sims said.
“They always talk about being able to withstand a 100-year flooding event,” George Turski said. “But last year alone, we had two 500-year floods. All of the canals are going to fail that are built to 100-year floods.”
City officials are looking at options with the Dickinson Bayou and Clear Creek watersheds to detain more water or get it out to Galveston Bay more quickly, thus reducing flooding, Sims said.
(1) comment
That last sentence makes me laugh, doesn't surprise me a bit that it came from the mouth of a city engineer. I would love to know the plans on getting the water out of the bay quicker, only thing that I know is tides. But who knows, maybe he has an app to reverse the rotation of the planet. smh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.