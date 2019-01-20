GALVESTON
After 10 years without a senior activity center, the island could soon get its own facility similar to others in the county, a Galveston County spokesman said.
The county has allocated a $50,000 donation to acquire and potentially renovate a facility for an activity center, spokesman Zach Davidson said.
In the fiscal year 2018 budget, the county also dedicated $40,413 for a recreation specialist, $15,962 for an activity assistant and $25,931 for a bus driver to staff the new facility, Davidson said.
The Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corp., a regional public nonprofit that assists with affordable housing programs, made the $50,000 donation, he said.
A budget amendment allocated $90,000 for a bus to transport people to the facility, he said.
It donated the money for use in the senior program, Davidson said.
The previous Galveston center flooded in 2008 during Hurricane Ike and the island has been without a county-operated center since, he said.
“I know that they’re looking at a few different locations,” Davidson said. “I think they’re kind of in a place where they’re really just weighing options.”
The county has three other senior activity centers in Dickinson, La Marque and Bacliff, but for island seniors, it’s difficult to reach the centers without county-provided transportation, Galveston resident Sandra Suchanek said.
Suchanek, 75, used to go to the old island center before Hurricane Ike, she said.
“I went there all the time because I didn’t have a lot to do,” Suchanek said. “You can meet people and I had several friends that went there.”
She’d love for a new center to be built, she said.
The Galveston senior center would offer activities, lunches and transportation to and from the facility similar to the other county centers, Davidson said.
These are vital resources for seniors, said Alice Williams, executive director of Libbie’s Place, which offers day services for adults age 55 and older.
“Having a space dedicated to a senior center in Galveston would be fantastic,” Williams said. “I think there’s a great need.”
Some churches have filled the gap by offering senior activities, but a dedicated space would be helpful to island residents, she said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch also offers low-cost activities and classes for seniors through the local chapter of a nationwide network called the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Director Michelle Sierpina said.
The program offers a variety of fitness and classroom courses.
“People love the socialization,” Sierpina said. “There’s a sense of community here. It’s a place of safety and trust.”
The program caters to people 55 years old or older, but most people are aged 65 to 80, Sierpina said.
“When we look around our environment, our region, we focus on doing the best job we can do to meet the unmet needs we see,” Sierpina said.
The county hopes to find a building requiring minimal renovation, but is still searching for site, Davidson said.
When officials select the location, they hope to open the facility soon, he said.
“They’ve already laid the framework,” Davidson said.
