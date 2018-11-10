The journey of the Galveston Jetty Lighthouse cupola to Galveston College is a story 100 years in the making, with many detours along the way.
The college and the island Monday will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the lighting of the original lighthouse’s lamp at “Light Up the Night,” a glow party and historic commemoration on the college campus.
On Nov. 12, 1918, the Galveston Jetty Lighthouse was dedicated and its lamp lit for the first time on the island’s East End, one day after warring nations agreed to an armistice, ending World War I.
Building the lighthouse had been a challenge, with storm after storm knocking it down over the 14 years it was under construction. Finally, iron girders were put in place to support the structure in the face of violent winds and surf, according to the Lighthouses of Texas web site.
The lighthouse was decommissioned in the early 1980s and its French-made Fresnel lens was donated to the Galveston County Historical Museum where it remains an important artifact.
Eventually, the iron pilings rusted and weakened, and on May 2, 2000, what remained of the lighthouse fell into the water during yet another storm.
Parts of the original lighthouse had been replaced over the years and one key part, the cupola — the topmost part and the dome — ended up at Broome Welding and Machine Company on Bayside Drive in Galveston. The cupola arrived at Broome in 1984, then sat and rusted until it was reclaimed.
In 2001, Galveston College’s board of regents adopted a vision statement with a lighthouse theme: “A Beacon of Light Guiding Lifelong Learning.”
One regent, John L. Sullivan, after convincing the board the college needed a symbolic landmark at its 39th Street and Avenue Q location, donated more than $20,000 to restore the original cupola for a Galveston Jetty Lighthouse replica to be placed at that location.
Sullivan’s wife, Karen, was co-benefactor of that gift. Architects designed Beacon Square, a landscaped area for the lighthouse replica to be displayed.
Sonny Broome, now 90, and his grandson, Christopher Rupert, took on the task of the restoration.
“It was roughly 10 to 12 feet in diameter and somewhere between 12 and 15 feet tall,” Rupert said.
Metal workers removed all the brass fittings and restored them.
“Some of them were missing and we found a foundry in Victoria that could replicate them,” Rupert said. “They had to make molds and cast the new brass pieces and then we put it all back together.”
The exterior was sand-blasted down to bare metal, then painted, as were the dome and an exterior door.
“At one time, the frame for the light itself was in there, but it went somewhere else,” Rupert said.
The Broome crew trucked the restored cupola over to Beacon Square and the lighthouse replica was dedicated at Galveston College in November 2006.
