GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have reached an agreement to complete planning to deepen more than 2,500 feet of the Galveston Ship Channel, the port announced Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 11:53 pm
GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have reached an agreement to complete planning to deepen more than 2,500 feet of the Galveston Ship Channel, the port announced Tuesday.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
Senior Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.