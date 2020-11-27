Gifted with a barbecue trailer from the Ascend Performance Materials’ Ascend Cares Foundation, Maranatha Christian Center, 12310 FM1764 in Santa Fe, plans to use the trailer to make meals to feed homeless veterans in the community. Church members gathered Wednesday morning to welcome the pit trailer and thank members of the Ascend Cares Foundation for the gift.
— Staff reports
