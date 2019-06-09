Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.