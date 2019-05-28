GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston adopted a new official logo Tuesday, choosing a design that officials said would bring a fresher and simplified look to the port's branding.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, unanimously adopted to new logo on Tuesday. The logo is the letter "G" colored in gradients of blue and which appears to be splashing into a body of water. The splash of the water makes the shape of a "W."
The port will brand itself as the "Galveston Wharves," instead of the "Port of Galveston," officials said.
The logo designers also worked a location pin, such as might be used in a phone application, into the design of the logo to represent the port as a sought-out destination.
The new logo replaces a longtime design that features a mishmash of imagery, including a cruise ship sailing inside a large letter G, a seagull flying in front of a shining sun, and the shape of Texas with a golden star pasted over the Galveston area. The old logo also includes words "Port of Galveston" and "Port of Everything."
The new logo can be displayed in large and small uses, and is easier to reproduce in black and white and in color, officials said.
The port agreed to pay Houston design studio Studio Brand Collective $7,200 in July 2018 to design the new logo. The port will now begin to incorporate the new design into its published materials and signage.
The port's rebranding cost less, and caused less public controversy than two other relatively recent re-branding campaigns by local governments.
In 2016, the city of Galveston paid $75,000 for a logo redesign and marketing campaign plan that fell flat with the city council when it was originally presented. After eight months of redesign work, the council adopted a new logo that incorporated some aspects of the Galveston Park Board of Trustee's existing branding.
In 2013, the city of League City paid $70,000 for a new branding and marketing plan that included replacing a city logo featuring an oak tree, with one that shows three sailboats.
