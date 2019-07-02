GALVESTON
The Carnival Vista will return to Galveston on July 27 after its propulsion system is repaired in the Bahamas, Carnival Cruise Lines said Tuesday.
Carnival announced last month it would cancel three sailings from Galveston because the Vista was not able to maintain a proper speed while at sea.
The Vista will be carried to the Bahamas by a floating dry dock designed by Boskalis, a Dutch company, Carnival said Tuesday. The dry dock will lift the cruise ship when it reaches Bahamian waters and carry it into the shipyard where the repairs will be made, the company said.
The Vista is scheduled to arrive in the Bahamas on July 12, and the repairs are scheduled to take two weeks, Carnival said.
The ship is expected to return to Galveston by July 27, Carnival said.
The cancellation of the three cruises from Galveston will cost the port of Galveston about $200,000 in fees and other charges it would have assessed had the ship docked, according to port officials.
