GALVESTON
Operators of Galveston’s two mixed-income housing developments have since 2017 paid more than $270,000 in lieu of taxes on those tax-exempt properties owned by the Galveston Housing Authority. The trouble was, top tax officials were not aware until Friday that the money was coming or where it was going.
The issue arose Tuesday as public housing commissioners met to discuss, in executive session, legalities around a third mixed-income development at Alamo School. Public comment afterward echoed the bitter debate over public housing that marked the years just after Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008.
Richard Denson, representing the Galveston County Apartment Association, took the podium to claim McCormack Baron Salazar, developer of mixed-income complexes Cedars at Carver Park and Villas on the Strand, had reneged on a promise to pay taxes.
“MBS said they would pay tax on improvements of the market rate and Section 8 units at those developments, and there’s no record of anyone ever paying any taxes,” Denson said. “That’s not fair to everyone I represent at the apartment association. They’re competing against us and the county is losing $400,000 a year in property taxes not paid.”
Denson said he’d talked to Cheryl Johnson, the county’s tax assessor-collector, and Jeff Faulkner at the Galveston Central Appraisal District, both of whom said no taxes were being paid on those two developments.
The concern arose as island public school officials, McCormack Baron Salazar and the housing authority are negotiating the possibility of a mixed-income housing development at the under-used Alamo school campus. Advocates argue a third development would help replace public housing demolished after Ike, provide much-needed workforce housing and generate lease revenue for the school district.
TECHNICALLY TRUE
It’s technically true that no property taxes have been paid on the mixed-income units, but McCormack Baron Asset Management has paid about $275,000 in lieu of taxes over the past two years to the Galveston Tax Office under a longstanding agreement, housing officials said.
Copies of checks from the management company show payments for 2017 and 2018 on behalf of the Cedars complex and one for 2018 on behalf of the Villas complex. The Villas was not finished and occupied until after Cedars at Carver Park was completed.
“That is close to mimicking what property taxes would be,” said Toni Jackson, development attorney for the housing authority. The housing authority was required to begin paying in lieu of taxes only after the market-rate units were occupied in 2017, Jackson said.
Based on checks for at least part of the first year of full occupancy at both developments, the county can expect to receive $212,000 or more each year from now on.
The agreement was struck because the housing authority, which owns both the land and improvements, is a public entity and 100 percent exempted from property taxes, Jackson said.
“We’re making a payment in spite of the fact that we’re 100 percent exempt,” Jackson said.
The payments are calculated on total revenue of the development, adjusted for public subsidies and excess utilities paid, at 10 percent of what’s called shelter rent, the remaining revenue after deductions.
The housing authority is exempt from taxes on the property value of the land, which it owns, and on public housing units in the developments.
“The 2019 payment will be made upon issuance of the 2019 annual audited financial statements,” said Louis Bernardy, development director for Texas at McCormack Baron Salazar.
AN EXEMPT PROPERTY
Neither the Galveston Tax Office nor the Central Appraisal District knew about the payment on behalf of Cedars and Villas properties, leaving Denson believing something was afoul.
“They’re not paying me property tax,” Johnson said. “The reasons that neither the CAD nor I have a record is that it’s not a property tax. If there’s a separate agreement, it’s from another office.”
Both Johnson and Chief Appraiser Tommy Watson said Tuesday they had no information about the payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the Cedars and Villas developments, and assumed that because records showed the property owner was the housing authority, the developments were exempt from property tax.
“The CAD had that property on the rolls as an exempt property,” Johnson said.
The appraiser’s office had been informed, however, Jackson said.
Jackson and housing authority officials in 2014 met with Ken Wright, chief appraiser at the time, to explain the agreement and to determine how much the payments would be, Jackson said.
“The tax is calculated at 10 percent of the market rate units’ cash flow,” Jackson said. “We went to the Galveston CAD and had a face-to-face meeting with them before the property was closed. We had to know for our budgeting purposes what to expect.”
Johnson acknowledged abatements and alternative agreements in lieu of taxes exist, such as those with large energy corporations in the county, but she had no knowledge of this one, she said.
“I don’t know if what they’re doing is allowed under the property tax code,” she said.
And although checks from McCormack Baron Asset Management were made to the Galveston County Tax Office, Johnson said Wednesday and Thursday she didn’t know whether or into which account they had been deposited.
CARRYING THE LOAD
It turns out the checks went to the county auditor’s office and were deposited in the county’s general fund, Auditor Randall Rice said.
In addition to checks from the management company, payments from the Galveston Housing Authority to the tax office total $781,448 over the past 10 years, Rice said. The total amount the county has received in lieu of taxes over 10 years involving entities other than the housing authority was more than $3.4 million, he said.
Denson said he’s happy to know the developments are paying, although he estimated it’s about $240,000 less than a tax based on appraised value.
He declined to say how he arrived at that number.
“If you’re competing with me and others in the market-rate apartment arena, you need to be on the same playing field,” he said. “I’ve never dealt with a mixed-income development until they came to Galveston, and the big thing I was worried about is whether they would be held to the same standards as the rest of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.