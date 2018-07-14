GALVESTON
Amy Francen is an Uber driver in Galveston. During down times, while she’s waiting for people to call for rides, she parks in front of the San Luis Resort.
She can’t help but shake her head as she watches what happens in front of the hotel, near where the city has recently installed new crosswalks in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard. It’s chaos, Francen said.
“I watch the people go across,” Francen said. “They’ll push the button, and sometimes it will work, and sometimes it doesn’t. So then, they’ll creep out into the crosswalk. And you might have one or two drivers that stop but most will blow right through it.”
A year ago this week, the city of Galveston installed two new crosswalks on Seawall Boulevard. The crosswalks were the first of their kind for the heavily traveled roadway. On all other parts of the Seawall, the crosswalks are placed at intersections, where drivers already have to stop at traffic lights and allow other vehicles on and off the road.
On the seawall, pedestrians are allowed to walk out into the middle of the street.
Francen isn’t convinced people were adjusting to the crosswalks.
The mid-block crossings are rarities in Galveston. They’re signaled not just by painted lines, but by in-street lights and warning signs on the side of the road. Before their installation, there was no reason for drivers to stop in front of the hotel — except for jaywalking tourists.
A year after their installation, the crosswalks are a target of gripes and complaints in the city. It was one of the specific issues that came up during the State of the City address last month, when Mayor Jim Yarbrough and other officials gave status updates on local projects and answered community questions.
City officials say they’re accomplishing the city’s goals of making the seawall more pedestrian friendly and are preparing to install similar — but more reliable — crosswalks on other parts of the seawall.
Not everyone is enthusiastic about those plans.
Richard Dunlap doesn’t exactly blame the crosswalk that caused $10,000 in damage to his SUV in October. His SUV was rear-ended by a driver who apparently didn’t notice he’d stopped as people were crossing the street inside the walk. Everyone was OK, but the accident was scary and expensive, he said. Although he didn’t directly blame the crosswalk for the accident, he
thought its newness contributed to the crash.
Since the crosswalk was installed, he’s seen several close calls.
“There needs to be a stoplight or something,” Dunlap said. “I can see the frustration in everyone, including the pedestrians that try to cross. People are just zooming by.”
Some critics assume that adding the crosswalk in the middle of the street has invited more accidents in the area. But those assumptions aren’t really borne out by data.
From July 2017 to June 2018, there was one reported crash in the vicinity of the crosswalks, according to the Texas Crash Reports Information System, a database of vehicle crashes maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation. No one was injured in that crash.
In the same time period from 2016 to 2017, there were two crashes in front of the hotel. In one of those crashes, a motorcycle hit two people trying to cross Seawall Boulevard at night, killing them.
Since July 2013, there have been only eight reported crashes in front of the San Luis Hotel, according to the state database.
It’s possible there were other, less serious collisions in the resort area, Galveston Police Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
“If an accident occurs, and the police are not notified and neither of the drivers reports the accident to the state, then it would not show up,” Schirard said. “It would mean the accident was very minor and authorities were never notified.”
Seawall Boulevard historically is the deadliest street in Galveston — perhaps not surprisingly, given its length and the number of people that flock to it each summer while visiting island beaches. There have been eight fatal auto-pedestrian accidents on Seawall Boulevard since 2013.
Past auto-pedestrian accidents around the San Luis Resort, and the nearby Holiday Inn, are why the crosswalks were placed where they were, city officials say. Before the crosswalks were installed, the closest crosswalks to the San Luis and Holiday Inn complex were at 53rd Street, about 1/10th of a mile to the west of the resort, and at 45th Street, about a half-mile to the east.
Generally, traffic planners assume people won’t walk more than a quarter mile to reach a crosswalk instead of choosing to jaywalk, said Robert Benz, a researcher at the Texas A&M University’s Transportation Institute.
“People don’t like to walk,” Benz said.
Mid-block crosswalks are a common feature in suburban areas, Benz said. If they are designed properly, they make people safer, he said. The benefit of a crosswalk in the middle of a block is that it funnels people who would otherwise jaywalk to cross at one place. That makes things more predictable for drivers in the long run, Benz said.
But when a new safety feature is installed, there is an adjustment period, Benz said. Drivers need to get used to the feature and prepare themselves mentally for it.
Technical problems with the crosswalks have apparently delayed some of that local adjustment, however. The lights that are supposed to signal drivers to stop for crossing pedestrians have constantly needed to be fixed. City officials said that solar-powered batteries that power the lights constantly have to be cleaned of salt buildup to remain operational.
“While functional, it is not operating as seamlessly as we would like,” city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The city plans to replace the crosswalk system with a more “robust” system later this year, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Thursday. The new system will be similar to the beacon system that Texas A&M University at Galveston installed on Pelican Island in 2015.
The beacon system has more visible lights, which hang over a street, and have clearly visible signals for pedestrians — though the city has not yet said how a system on the seawall will be designed.
The city also plans to put crosswalks in high-pedestrian area spots on eastern parts of Seawall Boulevard, Maxwell said
(1) comment
To me, the crosswalks seem like an experiment to see how long it'll take to create a fatality accident, or incur a multi-million-dollar lawsuit. I can hardly believe the City is planning more of them! PLEASE install stoplights at the crosswalks!
By the way, people only get used to new traffic-control measures when they encounter them over and over. Each week, Galveston has many thousands of newbies on Seawall. It could take years...
