Randy Stricklind will be the new mayor of Hitchcock, according to complete but unofficial Saturday election results.
With a little more than 1,000 total votes cast, Stricklind’s opponent, Monica Cantrell, received almost 58 percent of the ballots cast on Election Day, but Stricklind voters prevailed in early voting.
In the end, Stricklind received 529 votes, 51.46 percent, to Cantrell’s 499.
Both Stricklind and Cantrell serve as city commissioners in Hitchcock.
Stricklind takes over the mayor’s seat at a difficult time in Hitchcock, a city that has been rocked by financial problems and controversy at city hall in the past year.
He supported Mayor Dorothy Childress when Childress in August staged an impromptu vote at a city commission meeting calling for the firing of John Hamm, who had been chief of police. Stricklind voted with Childress and Cantrell opposed both the decision and the way the firing was handled, eventually arguing for a recall campaign against Childress.
The Hamm firing remains controversial but Stricklind has stood fast in his support of Childress and his focus on cost cutting.
Stricklind said earlier in the campaign he can give 100 percent to the job and considers fiscal responsibility his top concern. Hitchcock was $900,000 over budget in expenditures last year and had to make serious cuts under Childress, he said.
“Now we have a new city administrator to take care of the running of the city and keeping an eye on expenditures,” Stricklind said. “We had to ask every department to cut costs by 33 percent, made some budget cuts and some unpopular decisions. Now we need to keep doing what’s needed to maintain a balanced budget.”
Stricklind hopes to bring manufacturers into Hitchcock to lease or purchase some of the extensive land available around the city, he said.
Fard Abdullah, the incumbent for the District 1 City Commission seat in Hitchcock, secured his seat by winning 62.39 percent of the vote over challenger Mack Chapman.
Improving infrastructure and bringing new businesses to Hitchcock are at the top of Abdullah’s agenda, he said.
“We need places to employ those who live in the area,” Abdullah said. “The Economic Development Corporation is doing a fantastic job and we’ve got a new city administrator. You need people with proper training running the business of the city.”
Abdullah is a military veteran, retired for 16 years.
Hitchcock Independent School District Director of Facility Operations and Technology Chris Armacost, 38, won the race for the District 2 City Commission seat in his first run for office, taking 65.22 percent of the vote. Opponent David Sandejas received 27.83 percent of the vote and Brandon Faulkner received 6.96 percent.
Armacost said he hopes to bring more communication to the community through transparency.
“I want to update the website regularly,” he said. “The town doesn’t get a lot of information out of city hall. I want to try and use my background to help the city.”
Armacost, whose home flooded during Harvey, said infrastructure matters should be the first order of business for the newly elected city commission.
“We need to clean out the canal,” he said. “The city has some sewer issues. I’d say getting those infrastructure problems fixed needs to happen before anything else.”
(1) comment
Talk of Hitchcock is just that, lotta talk. Randy won and the opposition is now cornered and identified. Glad I don't live nor have anything to lose by going through Hitchcock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.