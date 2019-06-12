Adrienne Bell, the Democrat who in 2018 tried and failed to unseat U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, has started to step up another long-shot bid for Congress.
Bell in recent weeks has held a campaign kickoff and volunteer training events for her second-try campaign, and on Wednesday received an endorsement from Democracy for America, a political action committee founded by former presidential candidate Howard Dean.
In the 2018 mid-term elections, Bell lost to Weber by about 47,000 votes, receiving about 39 percent of the votes cast in the general election.
Weber has held his seat since 2008, when he was was elected to replace retiring former Rep. Ron Paul.
As she did in 2018, Bell faces a daunting challenge trying unseat Weber.
The congressional district is considered solidly Republican by political observers, including the Cook Political Report, and Weber has a substantial head start in fundraising.
Bell had about $5,000 in cash on hand at the end of her 2018 campaign, according to campaign finance documents available through the Federal Election Commission. As of January, she listed no money in her 2020 campaign coffers.
Weber, meanwhile, had about $497,000 in cash on hand as of March.
Bell also will have to contend with geography.
She lives and lists her campaign headquarters as being in Pearland, which is outside of the Texas’ 14th Congressional District.
There’s no law that requires candidates for Congress to live in the district for which they run for office. In 2017, the Washington Post reported as many as 20 members of Congress were registered voters in districts outside the ones they represent.
The congressional district includes Galveston, Brazoria and Jefferson Counties.
NO CHALLENGES FROM ABBOTT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has no intention to use his clout to influence Republican races for the Texas House of Representatives next year.
Abbott on Tuesday told the Austin-American Statesman he planned to support every Republican who served in the Texas House and Senate this year, if they’re running for office again in 2020.
That’s a change from 2018, when Abbott very publicly supported primary challengers against some Republicans he felt didn’t support his agendas — including former Galveston state Rep. Wayne Faircloth.
Abbott endorsed Mayes Middleton over Faircloth in 2018’s primaries. Middleton would go on to win the seat.
This year, Abbott indicated he had no interest in supporting primary challengers against current Republican legislators.
“I will very aggressively campaign for Republican House and Senate members,” Abbott told the newspaper. “They were heavily involved in delivering one of the most successful sessions in decades, and they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work with re-election by their constituents.”
The 2020 primary elections are on March 3, 2020.
NOTEBOOK
Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday rolled out his presidential campaign’s proposals to support LGBTQ people. Among other things, O’Rourke said he would overturn President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military and task the Federal Trade Commission to tackle false advertising that promotes conversion therapy. ... A Quinnipiac University poll released last week revealed 60 percent of Texas Democrats think O’Rourke should be running against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn for Senate, rather than for president. ... Saturday’s runoff elections are the last local elections for a while. The next scheduled election date is Nov. 5, 2019. That’s the uniform election date reserved for local elections, including city council, school board and ballot measure races. Candidates can start filing for a place on the ballot for those races on July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.