GALVESTON
In effort to help Galveston County residents recover from last month's devastating winter storm, several area nonprofit agencies organized a food, clothing and supply drive Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 5, 2021 @ 6:23 pm
GALVESTON
In effort to help Galveston County residents recover from last month's devastating winter storm, several area nonprofit agencies organized a food, clothing and supply drive Friday.
Photojournalist
Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.