Spencer Priest has been named chairman of the Park Board of Trustees of the city of Galveston. He was elected to the position with a unanimous vote of the board at a meeting July 24. He will serve a two-year term.
He has served on the park board since 2016, is chairman of the organization’s Parks and Amenities Committee and is a member of the Tourism Development Advisory and Finance and Operations committees.
Priest moved to Galveston from San Antonio in 2013 and is an area director of revenue management for Landry’s Hotel Division. Priest is a Certified Tourism Ambassador and a board member of the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. board and the USS Cavalla Historic Foundation.
— From staff reports
