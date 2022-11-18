GALVESTON
City council members are worried about an increasing population of homeless people, and while some advocate for new facilities meant to serve the homeless, others call for shipping them of the island.
Council members during a workshop meeting Thursday said the homeless population had spread throughout the city from downtown to as far west as Pirates Beach.
Galveston for decades has had a visible homeless population, especially downtown, in the East End, around the University of Texas Medical Branch and in areas near service providers such as the Salvation Army shelter.
Size of the population always has been a soft number, however, relying on estimates from various social-service providers and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Point in Time count.
That count, during which volunteers spend a day attempting to count homeless people, is seen by some homeless advocates as deeply flawed and prone to undercounting the population by as much as 50 percent.
The most recent point-in-time count in January 2020 found 268 homeless people in Galveston, up from 190 in the 2019 count, an increase of more than 40 percent.
The next count will be conducted on Jan. 26.
Hard numbers or not, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said he was convinced more homeless people were on the streets asking for money.
He knew that from operating an office near a Salvation Army shelter, 601 51st St., and from complaints and photographs from his constituents of homeless people pushing shopping carts, Listowski said.
“It seems like it’s definitely a problem and on the verge of getting out of control,” Listowski said.
Galveston's homeless population was growing because camps were being broken up in mainland places such as League City, the inhabitants incarcerated for a short time in the county jail and then freed on the island, District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb said.
“They’re in the county jail for 24 hours and they’re let out in Galveston,” Robb said. “So they’re now living in Galveston because nobody is giving them a ride back.
“We have to do something about the fact that we’re becoming the dumping ground for everyone’s homeless problem,” Robb said.
The fact that the University of Texas Medical Branch operates in Galveston also was contributing to growth in the homeless population, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Homeless people who are arrested subsequently are released in Galveston, Maxwell said.
It’s inevitable that cities with a large hospital presence will develop a larger homeless population, Maxwell said.
He agreed with Robb, however, that mainland police departments were transferring homeless people to Galveston through the county jail.
“I believe that we can work with the sheriff and say, ‘If Dickinson drops them off, Dickinson’s got to pick them up,’” Maxwell said.
District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis broached the idea of funding a new shelter, but few others supported that approach.
The problem with bringing in a shelter to Galveston will ultimately mean the island will become a destination for the homeless, Maxwell said.
Mayor Craig Brown and Maxwell had met with a philanthropic group about opening a residential facility for the homeless on the island, but would put Galveston at risk of becoming a "homeless destination" such as San Francisco, Austin or Houston, city councilmembers said.
“I don’t want to make this a destination place for the homeless,” Listowski said. “I want to do the exact opposite here.”
For Louis Owens, 39, ending up homeless in Galveston was not a destination.
Owens came from Nacogdoches to Galveston to help a relative run a business, he said. He was overwhelmed by debt and wound up on the streets, he said breathing from an oxygen tank.
“I think Galveston is one of the hardest places to be homeless,” Owens said. “I don’t think the city council has to be worried about the growing population.”
The real worry should be how to help by providing programs that could lead to the homeless finding jobs, Owens said.
Owens, who used to be a chef, studied at a two-year culinary arts program, he said.
The stereotypes that homeless people are violent, fetid, inarticulate, lazy and on drugs aren't true, Owens said.
“We’re humans too,” Owens said. “Some of the sweetest and smartest people I’ve met are homeless, unfortunately they’ve been plagued by mental illness.”
If city leaders want to understand the plight of the homeless in Galveston they should meet some of the members of the homeless community, Owens said.
Some of those have simply fallen into a massive hole and are trying to find a way out, Owens said.
“Being homeless is hard enough in Galveston,” Owens said. “Hearing the comments of some of those members has me biting my tongue; it really does hurt.
"But I still have hope humanity will prevail.”
