A Webster-based doctor is suing a competitive swim team, seeking between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages and asserting team officials misrepresented their nonprofit status.
Houston attorney Kenneth McConnico filed the lawsuit May 29 on behalf of Marion Rundell and Clear Lake Pathology in the 122nd District Court against Philipp Davydotchkin, Space City Aquatic Team Inc. and Elizabeth Edwards, court records show.
Davydotchkin served as the aquatic team’s chief operating officer and made false statements that the group was a nonprofit organization and all contributions would be 100 percent tax deductible, the lawsuit asserts.
In February 2018, Davydotchkin sent an email seeking money for the team from parents and others and attached a letter so donors would have a record of their contributions, according to the lawsuit.
But the statements weren’t true and caused Rundell financial injury, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit does not say, exactly, how much Rundell lost because of the letter or how the doctor’s office is involved.
The defendants have not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
SLIP AND FALL
A Texas City woman is seeking more than $200,000 in damages from Kroger, asserting she sustained serious injuries while shopping at a store in November 2018.
Houston attorney Taft Foley II filed the lawsuit on behalf of LaVernon Thomas against The Kroger Co. on May 31 in the 56th District Court, court records show.
Thomas visited a Texas City Kroger store in November 2018 and, while walking out of the woman’s restroom, slipped and fell in a puddle of water left by a trashcan, the lawsuit asserts.
Thomas had to get medical treatment for injuries to the back, hip, knees, ankles and legs as a result of the fall, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit does not say exactly what injuries Thomas sustained, but provides an itemized list of why she is seeking $206,675 in damages, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
BENCH TRIAL SET
A bench trial is tentatively set for late this month in a longstanding dispute involving a Harris County man seeking to get out of a partnership that owns two game rooms.
Attorneys representing Muhammad Zubair Safdar originally sued Creative Establishment, Zeeshan Rajpute, Sarwar Jawad and a John Doe employee of either the city of Hitchcock or Galveston County, asserting, among other things, that a public employee is aiding the other two owners in operating an illegal gambling parlor.
Legal representatives for the defendants, however, disputed Safdar’s assessment and have filed several motions, including a motion for summary judgment, that will all be heard during a two-day bench trial on June 25 and 26, court records show.
Safdar’s attorneys are seeking between $100,000 and $500,000 in damages, court records show.
Texas outlaws gambling and electronic gambling devices, but allows an exemption for businesses that offer small non-cash prizes, limited to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is smaller.
(1) comment
I hope the GCDN covers that game room trial closely. It will be in the public interest to see how those outfits are really operated and how much money they generate. Also, the accusation of public corruption warrants investigation by the press (and the Texas Rangers).
