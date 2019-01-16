When Sam Parada was a student at Dickinson High School, he and his brother were the first members of his family headed to college.
Parada’s parents, immigrants from El Salvador, worked at the Dickinson and Alvin Independent School Districts to support their sons, and Parada participated in the federally funded TRIO program Upward Bound, administered by the U.S. Department of Education through College of the Mainland and designed to help low-income, first-generation and disabled Galveston County students navigate a successful pathway to college.
Parada, who transferred first to College of the Mainland’s Collegiate High School, earned an associate’s degree at the college before attending Texas A&M University at Prairie View where he’s now a college senior.
This semester he’s in Washington, D.C., serving as an intern at the White House.
“My experience with TRIO and Upward Bound had everything to do with my college success,” Parada said in a recent telephone interview from Washington, D.C. “I wouldn’t have dreamed that someone like me, a first-generation Latino college student, would have the opportunity to work in the highest office in the nation.”
First-generation Latino students often face obstacles within the family, like pressure to work and bring in an additional income rather than going to college, Parada said. Finding money to attend college was difficult as well, and switching constantly from Spanish at home to English at school made it difficult to excel in school.
“It was odd to see a first-generation Latino student pursue the big aspirations that I had,” he said. “But as I continued with the program, the stigma didn’t matter anymore because I was achieving my dream.”
Parada arrived in D.C. last week and will be there until April. He already has completed two other internships there, one with the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, and one with a U.S. Congressman. He hopes to turn those experiences, as well as his higher education, into meaningful work on domestic public policy issues concerning Latinos, especially those in the southern border regions of the United States.
“Texas will always be my home,” he said. His mother, father and brother all still live in Dickinson. He hopes to attend law school after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2020.
Through the Upward Bound program, Parada and many others have received access to resources at College of the Mainland, have made visits to Texas colleges, and have been tutored and helped to prepare for ACT tests, as well as meeting other challenges.
Ciro Reyes directs the Upward Bound program in the county as well as another TRIO program for college-level students, Student Support Services, all with a budget of about $270,000 per year.
“Right now, we provide services to 72 students in mainland Galveston County within Dickinson, La Marque, Hitchcock and Texas City high schools,” Reyes said.
“In February, we’re going to an open house at Texas A&M, and by the time they’re seniors, they will have visited a number of colleges and universities in the state,” he said. High school Upward Bound students also are offered a six-week academic academy in the summer at College of the Mainland with a three-day, education-related field trip at the end of the session.
Student Support Services programs — tutoring, academic advising and mentoring — often are a continuation of Upward Bound, but are available to new applicants as well, once they are admitted to College of the Mainland.
Parada started the program in the fall semester of 2013 and stayed active throughout high school.
“He was a very active student, very much a leader who helped us out, mentoring other students his senior year,” Reyes said. “From a very young age, we saw that he was in line with politics and government, from the way he carried himself.
“I’m very happy for him that he’s had those opportunities.”
Although barriers to success remain for first-generation Latino students in Galveston County, the future looks promising, Parada said.
“It’s difficult to see it when you’re looking at it from my lens because often you just see one more barrier you have to push past,” he said. “But I think there’s change coming in Galveston County with a huge influx of Latino people who are more interested in building a career than in just having a job.
“Our community will require more resources to get as far as we can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.