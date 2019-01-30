HITCHCOCK
Anthony Matranga, a major figure in Hitchcock government and politics for more than two decades, died Wednesday.
Matranga, 73, served as the city’s mayor for nearly 10 years, from 2009 to 2017, before resigning for health reasons. Before that, he served on the city commission for multiple terms in the '90s, current Hitchcock Mayor Dorothy Childress said.
“I’ve supported him in every election he ever ran in,” said Childress, who took over for Matranga in 2017 after he resigned. “I’m very sad, needless to say. He was a dear friend and the most dedicated person to Hitchcock.”
Matranga was born in Hitchcock, grew up there and graduated from Hitchcock High School, those who knew him said.
He worked at Houston Lighting & Power Co., now CenterPoint Energy, for more than three decades.
“He was just a real likable guy,” said Hitchcock Mayor pro tem Randy Strickland, who worked with Matranga at the power company in the '70s. “People liked working with him. He worked with the crews out in the field and we knew each other real well. We had some good times.”
Matranga's relatives could not be reached for comment.
After first being elected to the Hitchcock City Commission in the '90s, Matranga went on to serve in city government off and on until his resignation in 2017, Childress said.
Throughout his life he also served on various boards and organizations, including the chamber of commerce, Rotary Club and Kiwanis International, according to the city.
In a 2017 interview with The Daily News before his resignation, Matranga said he considered Hitchcock to be a friendly city with neighbors that help and care for each other. A grocery store, new business and new infrastructure developments are among the city’s biggest needs, he said at the time.
While he was mayor, Matranga helped steer Hitchcock through reconstruction after Hurricane Harvey, which dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some parts of the county, swelling creeks and bayous and flooding an estimated 20,000 homes.
He resigned during troubled financial times for the city, which, struggling with declining sales tax revenues, cut operating expenses by $860,000 in March to stay out of the red.
Matranga also oversaw the city’s purchase of an 11-acre parcel that became Hitchcock Good Ole Days Park, home of the an iconic festival, former Hitchcock Mayor Harry Robinson said.
“He was instrumental in that project,” Robinson, who served as mayor in the '90s, said. “For Tony, everything he did was in the best interest of Hitchcock.”
