The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, headquartered in Galveston, is seeking applicants for four positions on its community-based advisory council.
The advisory council advises Sanctuary Superintendent G.P. Schmahl on priority issues regarding the sanctuary and connects area coastal communities with the sanctuary. The council also exchanges information on issues affecting the health of the sanctuary and its surrounding waters.
The Flower Garden Banks sanctuary, which is about 100 miles off the coast of Texas, hosts live coral reefs and an abundance of marine wildlife and habitat.
Advisory council positions are open in four areas: conservation, education, recreation and research.
The entire council is composed of 16 voting members and six non-voting members representing a variety of interests from fishing to marine science to conservation as well as state and federal governmental jurisdictions.
Members serve three-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms in one seat.
Application materials can be downloaded at https://flowergarden.noaa.gov/advisorycouncil/recruitment.html. Deadline for applications is July 10.
— Kathryn Eastburn
