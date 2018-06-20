The Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future is seeking nominations for the 2018 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2018 La Marque Legacy Hall. Nominations close July 31.
The 13th annual Community Recognition Celebration will take place Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 2.
Nominees should be graduates of either Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, Lincoln High School or La Marque High School.
Anyone can nominate alumni for Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall. In addition, the foundation will also recognize people, who do not have to be alumni, for three other Community Recognition Awards.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition, call 409-916-0108, or email csilva@tcisd.org.
— Angela Wilson
