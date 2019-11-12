San Leon and Bacliff firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed at least two trailers on a multi-resident property near the intersection of FM 517 and 11th Street in San Leon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
The cause of the fire was undetermined Tuesday. No one was injured in the blazes, officials said.
