Local Democrats will host U.S. Senate candidate M.J. Hegan on Tuesday night at their Galveston Grassroots 2020 event.
Hegan, who lives in Round Rock, is one of seven Democrats who have filed to challenge Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the 2020 election. Cornyn has served in the Senate since 2002 when he was elected to replace Republican Phil Gramm. Before that Cornyn served as Texas Attorney General.
Galveston Grassroots 2020 holds meetings on the last Tuesday of each month and is scheduling social and political gatherings every month through 2020 with the goal of connecting and networking with area Democrats. The group does not endorse specific candidates, organizer Kevin Moran said.
Hegan, a veteran Air National Guard pilot, became involved in politics while challenging military policies that prohibited women from ground combat positions, according to campaign literature. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018 and characterizes herself as an anti-corporate donors and anti-special interest candidate.
The event will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the McGuire Dent Community Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. The meeting is open to the public.
— Kathryn Eastburn
