GALVESTON
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects large groups of people to attend three local public hearings about the agency’s plans for a barrier along the Texas Coast.
The corps held a public hearing in Winnie on Tuesday evening. There will be hearings in Galveston on Wednesday and on Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday. A final hearing will be held in Seabrook on Dec. 18.
The hearings will be one of few times during the corps study that the public will be able to interact with the agency and provide thoughts on the barrier plans.
The public comment period for the barrier plan is open until Jan. 9. People can submit written comments and verbal comments at the public hearings.
During a media briefing Tuesday before the local hearing, representatives from the Army Corps and the Texas General Land Office said they wanted to hear people’s thoughts on the corps’ tentatively selected plan, whether they’re in support or opposition to it.
“We really want to get public comment on what the people want to see and provide as many background details as they can on why they need to have it in one location or another,” said Tony Williams, the senior director of planning for the Texas General Land Office’s coastal resources division. “People need to provide reasons why it needs to be in a different location.”
The corps disclosed its tentative plan Oct. 26. It recommended more than 70 miles of barriers along Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and along Galveston Bay that would block damaging storm surge during hurricanes.
The barriers, combined with environmental projects such as restoring wetlands, would cost between $23 billion and $32 billion, according to corps estimates.
The recommendation already has met opposition from groups who argue alignment of the barrier would leave hundreds of properties exposed to the Gulf of Mexico, could require government buyouts of private property and would have numerous environmental downsides.
Corps officials have stressed they don’t have definite plans for the design of the barriers yet, and won’t have them until the study is finished in two years.
“After the study phase is when we do the design phase,” said Col. Lars Zetterstrom, the commanding officer of the Army Corps Galveston District. “Exactly what it will look like, there’s still time for it to be refined. Some of that won’t even be determined until after whatever the final plan is authorized by Congress.”
The agency officials also have said the plan was in preliminary stages, and that questions and concerns about placement will be taken seriously.
The public hearings will each start with an hour-long open house, during which people will be able to speak with corps officials about the plan. There will be more than a dozen corps and land office representatives at each hearing, officials said.
The corps will then show a video about its tentatively selected plan, and give an informational presentation about the plan.
The public comment portion of the meetings are the last part of the hearing, and will begin about 90 minutes into the event.
Agency officials will not respond to people as they make their public comments. Rather, responses to the written and spoken comments will be included in the final report scheduled to be completed in 2021.
What people likely won’t hear at the public hearings is corps or land office officials talking about pursuing other alternatives, such as a barrier along the west side of the bay or one that cuts through the middle of Galveston.
Such alternatives were considered in earlier phases of the corps’ studies, but the coastal barrier plan was the one the corps determined was the most economically viable, Zetterstrom said.
Changes to the corps plans could be demanded by Congress, or local partner agencies, like the land office, could present a “locally preferred plan,” he said. If that happens, the local agency would have to bear the cost of the changed plans, he said.
“Lots of things could change,” he said. “It’s up to the will of the people in Congress. They could give us a redo. They could direct us to do something specific.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.