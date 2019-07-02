GALVESTON
The island could welcome as many as 300,000 visitors over the extended July 4 weekends and city officials expect to increase their monitoring of street congestion after a Memorial Day weekend that led to diversion of traffic.
Over the Memorial Day holiday, the city encouraged crews to divert traffic away from 61st Street when traffic became backed up.
This weekend, the Galveston Police Department and the city’s traffic division plan to monitor congestion on the streets, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The influx of visitors comes after many city residents during last month’s state of the city address raised concerns about tourist-driven traffic. Galveston welcomed 7.2 million visitors last year, a number that has some worried about how to move all those people around the island.
“We’ll have increased public safety presence from Thursday to Sunday for the holiday,” Barnett said.
If necessary, the traffic signals can be operated manually, which means staff could manage the flow of traffic manually, she said.
The city expects several hundred thousand visitors this weekend, Barnett said.
Police won’t necessarily be standing at intersections directing traffic, Barnett said.
But officers plan to actively monitor crowds and traffic this weekend, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
“We have contingency plans for crowd control and maintaining traffic flow, but we strive to remain flexible in our responses,” Hancock said.
Visitors and residents need to be careful when driving on Seawall Boulevard, because there likely will be more pedestrians than usual, Barnett said.
People also need to be aware that this weekend is the first holiday with the full enforcement of the city’s leave no trace ordinance, which requires people to clear island beaches of canopies, chairs or other personal items from sunset to sunrise, said Jaree Fortin, spokeswoman for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The park board manages island beaches and promotes tourism.
“Crews will be removing any and all items left on the beach after sunset,” Fortin said.
People should also make sure to swim near lifeguards and avoid rip currents near rock jetties and piers, she said.
