Members of the Galveston Beach Band’s brass section John Gerami, from left, Mike Holland, Danny Wilson, Alison Cox, her husband, Lonnie Cox and Carlos Peña put on an impromptu concert at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on 24th Street at Sealy Avenue in Galveston on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
John Gerami, left, playing the bass trombone, and Mike Holland, on the tuba, play “When the Saints Go Marching In” during an impromptu concert by some of the Galveston Beach Band’s brass section at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on 24th Street at Sealy Avenue in Galveston on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Trumpeter Danny Wilson plays a patriotic march with members of the Galveston Beach Band’s brass section during an impromptu concert at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on 24th Street at Sealy Avenue in Galveston on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Trombone players Carlos Peña, right, and Lonnie Cox and Alison Cox on the French horn play during an impromptu concert by members of the Galveston Beach Band’s brass section at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on 24th Street at Sealy Avenue in Galveston on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
The sounds of big-band standards and patriotic marches filled the air Tuesday at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on 24th Street at Sealy Avenue in Galveston as a few of the Galveston Beach Band’s brass section put on a short, impromptu concert.
