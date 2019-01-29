GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston will hold public meetings on its new master plan next month, director Rodger Rees said Tuesday.
The meetings will be the first glimpse for Galveston residents of the port’s plans for expansion and development in coming years, Rees said. He hoped the meetings would get residents excited about the port’s prospects for years to come, he said.
“I feel really good that we have the public behind us, in general,” Rees said Tuesday during a meeting of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the public docks.
“But I think there will be nothing like these public meetings that really set the stage for input.”
The wharves board in June hired a Miami-based consultant to help develop the master plan. Trustees agreed to pay the firm Bermillo Ajamil & Partners $799,000 for the plan.
The firm earlier this month met with port administrators and trustees to get input on parts of the master plan, Rees said. The next step will be to get public input.
City officials, including Mayor Jim Yarbrough, have long called for the port to have a long-term vision to improve its development prospects and to outline a path to financial stability.
The port is not funded by tax revenues, and depends heavily on lease agreements with companies that use the public docks. More than half of the port’s revenue is generated by the cruise ship companies that use the port. The port budgeted about $37.4 million in revenue last year.
The master plan anticipates that Galveston’s cruise business will continue to grow in coming years, Rees said.
“They’re projecting our cruise business to double in the next five to seven years,” Rees said.
That’s not a surprise. In December 2018, the port announced it would partner with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to build a new $100 million cruise terminal at Pier 10. Construction of that terminal is expected to begin in 2020.
Earlier this month, the port announced it had reached an agreement with Disney Cruise Line that will double the number of ships the company operates in Galveston by 2023.
The master plan will outline the port’s goals cruise, cargo shipping and commercial development, Rees said.
Details about the times and locations of the public meetings have not been announced.
