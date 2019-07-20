The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston.
An election of officers and directors for 2019-20, along with an overview of foundation's accomplishments over the past fiscal year will be discussed. The meeting also will include the passing of the gavel from outgoing board president, Alicia Cahill, to incoming president, Kyle McFatridge, as well as a special award presentation.
The event is open to all members of the foundation, and memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
For information, contact Will Wright, will.wright@galvestonhistory.org or 409-765-3404.
— Angela Wilson
