GALVESTON
Construction along the Interstate 45 frontage roads caused headaches throughout the week for businesses along the feeders who questioned why the work began during the busy summer season.
But city officials didn’t anticipate the construction adding to weekend traffic woes because work was scheduled to stop Friday afternoon and not resume until Monday.
City staff had met with the Texas Department of Transportation and arranged an agreement to stop the work over the weekend when traffic is busiest with visitors, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
But the city nonetheless encouraged residents and visitors to try alternate routes to alleviate some of the traffic on 61st Street, Fortin said.
“We want to balance what we put in our residential areas, but we would like to encourage people to consider alternate routes to the seawall to try to mitigate some of the traffic we see at that corridor,” Fortin said.
The Texas Department of Transportation a few weeks ago began a $1.5 million project to rehabilitate the frontage roads from the end of the causeway to 59th Street. The work is expected to continue through early August to account for weather delays, agency spokesman Danny Perez said.
Until the end of June on weekdays, the transportation department planned to have at least one lane of traffic closed on the southbound or northbound frontage road, officials said this week.
This week, businesses along the northbound frontage road and near 61st Street were most affected by the construction. The southbound road was open but still rough from previous milling.
“It causes some issues, but what can you do?” said Lisa Castillo who works at McCoy’s Building Supply at 7500 Broadway.
Some customers had complained about the traffic and missing the entrance to McCoy’s, Castillo said.
“The only complaint we have is why did they wait until summertime when there’s thousands of people,” Castillo said.
Spring and summer are the best times to start projects, Perez said.
“With asphalt overlay projects the material used for the roadway is better suited for placement during the spring and summer months,” Perez said.
“It is always our goal to minimize impacts on the traveling public, and we are certainly working with our contractor to move this project along effectively and efficiently.”
Construction had caused traffic jams in front of the Rodeway Inn near 61st Street, said Nasar Zubre, general manager of the property. Some guests had complained about trying to get in and out of the parking lot, he said.
“People are complaining that there’s too much traffic,” Zubre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.