KEMAH
A Kemah city councilman has filed public information requests for thousands of pages of documents in recent months, including information on fellow council members, a move that has cost the city substantial amounts of money.
Councilman Matthew Wiggins, who’s also a former mayor, has filed six public records requests since June 1, mostly requesting communications between Mayor Carl Joiner and city staff members, and has added items to the upcoming city council agenda apparently in response to those requests, according to information provided to The Daily News.
A request of all documents provided via public information filings since June 1 would have cost more than $22,000 to produce, city staff told The Daily News.
Joiner declined to comment about the documents and Wiggins did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Friday, but several agenda items for the council’s Sept. 5 meeting apparently relate to the filings.
Wiggins requested agenda items to discuss how open records requests are handled by the city and how council members’ mail is handled, among other items, records show.
One of the open records requests, for instance, asks for all emails and text messages between Joiner and any citizens, city employees or elected officials in Clinton, Miss., “from the beginning of time through” Aug. 22, records show.
Wiggins in 2017 pleaded guilty to more than 1,000 misdemeanor charges of code violations in the Mississippi town for his upkeep of eight buildings in the historic district, according to news station WLBT 3.
Wiggins also requested all text messages, emails, letters and memorandums Joiner and City Manager Wendy Ellis sent or received between Jan. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2018, dealing with city business, records show.
Wiggins also requested information about the city’s finances, records show.
Wiggins’ open records requests include a span of time from July 11 to Aug. 22, records show.
Then, on Aug. 3, Houston-based attorney Joseph Larsen filed an open records request asking for emails and text messages between Wiggins and several council members, withdrew it, and then filed a similar one Aug. 13, records show.
Wiggins then filed an open records request seeking text messages and emails between Joiner and Larsen discussing city business, records show.
Wiggins has been a longtime fixture in Kemah politics. He served as a councilman from 2007 and 2009 and was mayor from 2009 to 2011.
He was recently re-elected after running unopposed for his Position 5 spot.
Wiggins owns many properties in and around Kemah.
Joiner, meanwhile, became the city’s mayor in 2015 when he defeated then-incumbent Bob Cummins by taking 61 percent of the vote.
