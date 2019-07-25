GALVESTON
The city is proposing a budget that includes a 2-cent tax increase in fiscal year 2020, a hike that would cost owners of a $375,000 house about $35 more during the year, officials said.
The higher proposed property tax rate, 58.1 cents per $100 of taxable value, up from 56.1 cents, would generate $1.24 million more for the general fund than last year — $27.59 million a year, up from $26.35 million, according to budget documents.
The tax hike would cover raises for police officers and fire fighters, whose tentative agreements with the city call for an averaged 4.95 percent and 3.5 percent raise, respectively, with variance across ranks.
The raises will cost taxpayers about $800,000, according to budget documents.
The city didn’t have numbers for the full budget finalized Thursday.
Accompanying a larger general fund budget is an $88.6 million capital improvement plan that dedicates almost half the spending to water projects.
There are a lot of infrastructure needs on the island, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We have older infrastructure,” Maxwell said. “We have a good capital improvement plan.”
The city is slated to spend about $303 million over the next five years on streets, drainage and other projects, according to documents.
The $88.6 million proposed in this year’s capital improvement plan is 3 percent higher than the $86 million capital budget the city rolled out last year, according to budget documents.
The plan calls for spending $44.2 million on water projects, which is almost 50 percent of the fiscal year capital improvement budget.
The plan’s heavy focus on water is in large part because of a $20.1 million water line from the 59th Street pump station to the West End, $18.3 million of that amount is in next year’s budget.
The five-year program also includes $12 million for water meter replacement, according to budget documents.
The high cost is to ensure the city keeps up with the newest technology, Maxwell said.
“We don’t want to be buying technology that’s older,” Maxwell said.
Included in the five-year capital budget is $47.2 million for street construction programs, including a $7.1 million reconstruction of 37th Street from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard. This project is in the design phase and calls for repaving the street and replacing utilities, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Also slated for repair is 29th Street from Avenue O to Seawall Boulevard and 16th Street from Broadway to Avenue N 1/2, according to budget documents.
This year’s budget is the last that will be unaffected by a new state law prohibiting cities from increasing their property tax revenue by more than 3.5 percent from the previous year.
Cities had been able to collect up to 8 percent more each year.
“This tax rate this year will be the highest tax rate the city of Galveston will ever have based on how the law is structured,” Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
The city’s also facing some serious budget setbacks this year, including an unexpectedly high number of claims against its healthcare plan and a state-mandated increase in contributions to bring the police pension fund back into compliance with state standards.
