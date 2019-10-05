Tim Johnson, director of community, sales and marketing for Land Tejas, talks Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, about the amenities, including a floating obstacle course, swim-up bars and white sand beaches, that are under construction at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon at the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City.
Tim Johnson, left, director of community, sales and marketing for Land Tejas, and Scott Andreasen, director of landscape architecture for Heidt Design, talk about the amenities under construction at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon at the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Tim Johnson, director of community, sales and marketing for Land Tejas, talks Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, about the amenities, including a floating obstacle course, swim-up bars and white sand beaches, that are under construction at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon at the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City.
Tim Johnson, left, director of community, sales and marketing for Land Tejas, and Scott Andreasen, director of landscape architecture for Heidt Design, talk about the amenities under construction at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon at the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
The beginnings of a 12-acre, man-made lagoon stretch out across land near Interstate 45, a testament to the large aspirations of the developers behind the Lago Mar subdivision, west of the highway near the Holland Road exit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.