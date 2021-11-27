Despite soggy weather, hundreds gathered to watch as the giant Christmas tree in Saengerfest Park was illuminated, officially ringing in the holiday season.
The event, hosted by the Historic Galveston Downtown Partnership, with funding from the Galveston Park Board, featured festive music and a visit from Santa himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.