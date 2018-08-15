A local company is apparently helping the federal government rebuild the wall between the United States and Mexico.
Galveston-based SLSCO Ltd. earlier this year won a $147 million contract to replace part of a border wall near San Diego.
The federal government awarded the contract in April, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense.
On June 1, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced the start of the project, identifying the company as “SLSCO, a Texas-based construction corporation.”
Sullivan Interests, a group of companies started by Galveston natives and brothers Todd, John and William Sullivan, own SLSCO.
The company on Wednesday declined to comment on the project and referred questions about the project to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The project, which won’t be completed until June 2019, is meant to replace part of the border fence at Imperial Beach, Calif., south of San Diego.
The wall the company is building isn’t exactly new. The San Diego project, as well as other border projects in Calexico, Calif., and Santa Teresa, N.M., are meant to replace border fences made of scrap metal first installed in the 1990s.
The company is installing bollards with “anti-climbing” plates at the top, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The bollards are between 18 feet and 30 feet tall.
It is one of two fences built along the San Diego-area border — the other is farther inside the U.S. border and topped with razor wire. Some 26,000 people were apprehended crossing the border illegally in fiscal year 2017, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
President Donald Trump has pointed to construction of the fence in California as followthrough on his campaign promise to build a massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and to make Mexico pay for it.
Trump has hyped the San Diego project as recently as Tuesday, during a fundraising stop in New York.
“We’ve begun building the wall,” Trump said, adding that he wanted $5 billion from Congress for the border project.
“We’re doing very well with it, but we’re getting very little help from Congress,” Trump said.
SLSCO has worked on other federally backed projects. The company built Galveston’s new mixed-income housing developments, which were completed last year.
BABE SCHWARTZ REMEMBERED
One story The Daily News wasn’t able to include in its obituary for A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, the former state senator who died on Friday: The origin of those initials.
Babe Schwartz wasn’t given a middle name by his parents, so he invented one, according to his son John.
“At first, he thought of Steven, but decided to change that after visualizing the unfortunate acronym,” John Schwartz said. He instead chose the name Robert.
Also left out of our obit: Schwartz’s consistent support of two of Galveston’s major educational entities. Schwartz, a native islander, earned an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree from the University of Texas. While a legislator, he authored the bill that created the Texas Maritime Academy, which later became Texas A&M University at Galveston and, later, the bill that created Texas Department of Criminal Justice‘s hospital at the medical branch.
NOTEBOOK
Beto O’Rourke‘s planned town hall rally at Texas City’s Doyle Convention Center could draw a big crowd next week. City officials say the U.S. Senate hopeful booked the largest room at the convention center. It has a maximum capacity of 800 people. ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber plans to visit Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston on Aug. 22. Congress is in the middle of its normal, month-long August recess. ... There are only a few days left for local candidates to get their names on ballots for the November election. The deadline to apply for a place on a local election ballot is Monday. ... Early voting for the November election begins in 67 days.
