College of the Mainland began its fall semester Monday with 4,708 students — its largest number of credit students enrolled in school history.
Monday's enrollment represents a 7 percent increase over the college's enrollment during the fall semester in 2017, and an 18 percent increase from fall 2016.
In addition to the overall enrollment increase, dual credit enrollment also has grown. This fall, 1,182 high school students are enrolled in dual credit courses in 27 different subjects.
The number of area high school students enrolled in Collegiate High School at the college has increased 25 percent from 2017. This year, 235 students are enrolled at the Collegiate High School, which allows students to earn an associate degree and high school diploma at the same time.
Enrollment numbers presented are preliminary. The official number of enrolled students will be determined by mid-October.
— Angela Wilson
