GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees has spent more than $100,000 on air-conditioning repairs and replacement in the past five years, according to records.
The salt air in Galveston is notoriously hard on air-conditioning units and the costs of keeping them in working order tends to be higher on the island.
Repairing and replacing air-conditioning units at the Stewart Beach facility alone has taken up almost half that, with $49,612 in repairs over the past five years, according to park board records.
The park board, which oversees island beaches and tourism, has had some need to replace older units, Project Manager Sheryl Rozier said.
In May, the board approved an after-the-fact spending measure of more than $14,000 to repair the air-conditioning unit at the park board administrative building, 601 23rd St., according to park board records.
“The system is very sophisticated and on a rigorous, planned maintenance schedule,” Rozier said. “With it reaching its 10-year mark, it is beginning to show wear.”
Any needed maintenance of the units is done quarterly, but the park board doesn’t maintain an account that’s specific to air-conditioning repairs, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The board in May also approved another $15,000 to purchase a new unit for the Galveston Beach Patrol room at the Stewart Beach facility, according to park board record.
It’s one of a number of repairs at the facility, including in 2015, 2018 and another needed upgrade earlier this year, Fortin said.
Replacing the air conditioning in the building was one item included in the park board’s wishlist for a new headquarters at Stewart Beach.
Outside of Stewart Beach, Dellanera RV Park and the park board administrative building have racked up the highest costs for air-conditioning repairs, at more than $17,000 and $14,500 in the past five years, according to park board record.
Several air-conditioning units, such as those at East Beach and at Seawolf Park, were replaced a few years after Hurricane Ike in 2008, Rozier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.